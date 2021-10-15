John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDGJF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

