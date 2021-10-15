Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $502.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $514.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

