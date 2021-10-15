Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $260.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.02.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.