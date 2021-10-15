Joshua Harris Sells 75,706 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

APO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 2,219,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,952. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $68.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.