JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $710,056.52 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,966,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $216,670,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter.

