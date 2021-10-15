JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $700.81

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 700.81 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 697.40 ($9.11), with a volume of 144158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 685 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 659.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

