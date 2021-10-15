JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 116,515 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

