JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.93 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $14.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57. The company has a market cap of $488.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

