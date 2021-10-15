JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.93% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 22,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

