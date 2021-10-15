JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.45 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,250,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.