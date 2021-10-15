JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.82 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Mattel worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,426,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MAT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

