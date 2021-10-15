JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.11. 546,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,297. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

