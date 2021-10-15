JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

