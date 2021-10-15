JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of United Community Banks worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

UCBI opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

