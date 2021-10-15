JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDRLF. SEB Equity Research raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. SEB Equities raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$37.69 during trading hours on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

