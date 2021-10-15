JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

HNTIF stock remained flat at $$2.97 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

