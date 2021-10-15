JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,455 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.13% of Steelcase worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 896,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 311,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

