JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). 283,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 484,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.15).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.95. The firm has a market cap of £193.49 million and a PE ratio of -1,059.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is -4,761.90%.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.