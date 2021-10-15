JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.65. 1,886,268 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

