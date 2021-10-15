JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

JTC stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 757.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51).

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

