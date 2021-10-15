Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $271.08

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.08 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 237.80 ($3.11). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 239.60 ($3.13), with a volume of 581,381 shares changing hands.

JUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Dale Jane Murray bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £107,600 ($140,580.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

