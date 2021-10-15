Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 159,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,185. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

