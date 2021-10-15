JustBet Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,541.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

