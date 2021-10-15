K21 Price Hits $1.63 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar. K21 has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00204905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00092499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,834 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

