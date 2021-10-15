Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 69,906 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 159,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,209. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,293,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

