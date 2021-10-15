Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 69,906 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ACEL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 159,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,209. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
