Kattana (KTN) Market Capitalization Tops $8.59 Million

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00008289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $126,274.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kattana has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.