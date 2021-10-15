KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Sells $1,426,138.78 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.89. 1,240,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of KB Home by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KB Home by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

