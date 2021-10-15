KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

