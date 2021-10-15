Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.45% of Kearny Financial worth $71,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 319.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.16 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

