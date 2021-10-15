Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Down 2.3%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

