Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 46.6% in September

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period.

KIQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 3,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,303. Kelso Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

