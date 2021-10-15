Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KELTF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 12,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

