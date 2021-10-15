Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.