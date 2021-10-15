KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE RYI opened at $22.56 on Friday. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryerson by 150.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

