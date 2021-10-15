KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in September

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,520,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 59,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.