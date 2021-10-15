Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.
Shares of KEY opened at C$32.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.
In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,920.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
