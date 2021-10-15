KeyFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,404.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $20,404.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

