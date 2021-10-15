Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Stake Lifted by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,319 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.50% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $142,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

