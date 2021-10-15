KickToken (KICK) Price Up 31.5% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $1.64 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,489,506,576 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

