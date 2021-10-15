Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys 169,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises approximately 2.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.45% of BorgWarner worth $52,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,101. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

