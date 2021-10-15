Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,800 shares during the quarter. KT makes up about 2.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 1.00% of KT worth $68,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KT by 301.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 1,234.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $830,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock remained flat at $$13.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,893. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.