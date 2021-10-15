Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $55.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 493,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

