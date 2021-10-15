Kiltearn Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $84,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 253,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

