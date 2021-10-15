Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 207,000 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $77,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.21. 81,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,659. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

