Kiltearn Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419,400 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for about 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Nielsen worth $90,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 28,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.