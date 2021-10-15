Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 166,400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of CarMax worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.17. 6,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,579. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

