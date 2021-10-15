Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 215,600 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,600 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $85,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.