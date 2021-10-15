Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 399,600 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 399,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises about 3.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.75% of Invesco worth $92,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invesco by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Invesco by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Invesco by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

