Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 76,400 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $79,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of GS traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.70. The stock had a trading volume of 199,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.