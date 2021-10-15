Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.30 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

